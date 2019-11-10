195,000 Shares in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 4.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter worth $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the third quarter worth $47,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter worth $122,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Element Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

In related news, COO Scot Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.37 per share, with a total value of $93,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ESI traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,582,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,126. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.74. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.79 and a beta of 2.13.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Element Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

