1492 Capital Management LLC Takes Position in SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL)

1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 100,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,518,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,167,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in SciPlay in the second quarter worth approximately $2,057,000. Institutional investors own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

Get SciPlay alerts:

NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $10.27 on Friday. SciPlay Corp has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SciPlay Corp will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.25 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SciPlay from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America downgraded SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

SciPlay Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

See Also: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL).

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.