1492 Capital Management LLC Takes $569,000 Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 584,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,646,000 after buying an additional 131,938 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 899,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,801,000 after buying an additional 146,507 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 92,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after buying an additional 24,042 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $60.53 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.04 and a 52-week high of $65.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.39 and a 200-day moving average of $54.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $567.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.69 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark set a $65.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 18,156 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $1,092,809.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,918,295.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 2,659 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $159,220.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

