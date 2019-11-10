1492 Capital Management LLC Sells 1,193 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC)

1492 Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. AMC Entertainment accounts for about 2.2% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of AMC Entertainment worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,493,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,591,000 after acquiring an additional 985,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,807,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after buying an additional 338,938 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,111,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 4,961.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 946,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,128,000 after buying an additional 927,843 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 745,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,972,000 after buying an additional 273,635 shares during the period. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Macquarie set a $16.00 price target on AMC Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. MKM Partners set a $11.00 price target on AMC Entertainment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised AMC Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $9.62 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $17.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $11.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. AMC Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 615.38%.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

