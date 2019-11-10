$14.94 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) to announce sales of $14.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.68 million and the highest is $15.20 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana posted sales of $11.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will report full-year sales of $58.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.04 million to $58.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $66.39 million, with estimates ranging from $63.03 million to $69.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp Montana.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $18.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.10 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EBMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of EBMT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.18. 6,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,635. The stock has a market cap of $122.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average of $16.95. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 35.51%.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Shavon Cape acquired 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $65,567.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,608.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tracy A. Zepeda sold 5,656 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $103,617.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $30,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,480 shares of company stock worth $319,637. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 20,554.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 21.4% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 425,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.2% in the second quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 236,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 15,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.0% in the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 63,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

