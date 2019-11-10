1,301 Shares in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Purchased by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Plains GP by 107.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Plains GP by 236.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAGP opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.75. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $25.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Plains GP had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.25%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAGP shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $24.00 target price on shares of Plains GP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

