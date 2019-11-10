11,561 Shares in Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SILK. Argus began coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Silk Road Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $34.88 on Friday. Silk Road Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $27.83 and a twelve month high of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a current ratio of 14.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.02.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 630,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $24,885,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

