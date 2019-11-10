10,938 Shares in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Acquired by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000. Estee Lauder Companies comprises 1.1% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EL. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price (down from $216.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $197.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.96.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 28,819 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.51, for a total transaction of $5,951,411.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,279,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 6,608 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.78, for a total value of $1,346,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,214,755 shares of company stock valued at $434,929,789. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EL stock opened at $187.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.20. The stock has a market cap of $66.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.76. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $121.47 and a 1 year high of $207.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

