$1.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) will announce sales of $1.99 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.02 billion. Fortive posted sales of $1.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year sales of $7.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $7.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $7.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Fortive had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTV. Raymond James set a $84.00 price target on shares of Fortive and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $86.00 target price on shares of Fortive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fortive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 36,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Dempze Nancy E raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 12,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortive stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.88. The company had a trading volume of 852,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,824. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.10. Fortive has a 1-year low of $62.89 and a 1-year high of $89.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

