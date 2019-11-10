$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Amphenol posted earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.79.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $102.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $74.95 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.34. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $1,369,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley L. Clark sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $500,337.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,649.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 577,760 shares of company stock valued at $58,686,372 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1,292.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,113 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 86,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,336,000 after acquiring an additional 13,892 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 9,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

