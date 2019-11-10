$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. W. R. Berkley reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for W. R. Berkley.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.63.

WRB stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.89. 422,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,152. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $45.91 and a fifty-two week high of $77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at about $1,721,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 20.0% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 45.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 213,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after purchasing an additional 66,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the second quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 156,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 52,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

