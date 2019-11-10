$0.47 EPS Expected for RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) This Quarter

Analysts expect RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for RealPage’s earnings. RealPage reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RealPage will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RealPage.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. RealPage had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RealPage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. RealPage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of RealPage stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,927. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. RealPage has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $65.92. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.32.

In related news, Chairman Stephen T. Winn sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $12,584,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,188,129.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 51,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $3,173,177.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,504,263 shares in the company, valued at $583,656,790.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 712,667 shares of company stock valued at $43,937,476. 17.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RP. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in RealPage by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 18,545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $986,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $647,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

