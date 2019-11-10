-$0.11 EPS Expected for Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Whiting Petroleum reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.30). Whiting Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $372.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 16th. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens lowered Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Whiting Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,468,822 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,609 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,078,824 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,916 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,222,207 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 13,495.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,073,529 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,633 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 927,289 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,322,000 after purchasing an additional 158,045 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:WLL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,310,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660,069. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $37.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $682.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 3.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.86.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

