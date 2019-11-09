Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 380 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 380 target price on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZURN has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 380 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 350 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 420 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays set a CHF 340 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 400 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 362.85.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1 year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

