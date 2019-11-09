Zipper Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last Week (ZIP)

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 9th. In the last week, Zipper has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Zipper has a total market capitalization of $3.80 million and approximately $5.52 million worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zipper token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, DigiFinex, OKEx and IDCM.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00039430 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000953 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001395 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000102 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Zipper Profile

ZIP is a token. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo . Zipper’s official website is zipper.io

Zipper Token Trading

Zipper can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, FCoin, OKEx and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

