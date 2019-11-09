Zillow Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 14,716 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,821% compared to the average volume of 766 put options.

Several research firms recently issued reports on Z. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.48.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,782 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $135,811.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,620.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 2,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $74,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,989 shares of company stock worth $391,189. 19.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 221.0% during the second quarter. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. now owns 3,047,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,211 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 54.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,448,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,042 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 35.4% during the second quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,960,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,872 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 39.5% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,995,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 900.0% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,390,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $37.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.64.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.21). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $599.58 million for the quarter.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

