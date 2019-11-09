Zero Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.33 Million (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. During the last week, Zero has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. One Zero coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00002060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $3,227.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00418454 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00095915 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00053982 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002299 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000369 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 7,392,183 coins and its circulating supply is 7,337,135 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

