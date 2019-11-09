Zeepin (ZPT) Trading 358% Higher Over Last Week

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 488.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 9th. Zeepin has a total market cap of $5.77 million and $647.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zeepin has traded 358% higher against the US dollar. One Zeepin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LBank, Gate.io and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011410 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00225526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.07 or 0.01475710 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00031910 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00120764 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io

Zeepin Token Trading

Zeepin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HitBTC, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

