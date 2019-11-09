Zealium Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 9th. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $12,445.00 and $1.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last seven days, Zealium has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00017473 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001168 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000212 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000121 BTC.

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 11,858,346 coins and its circulating supply is 10,858,346 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zealium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

