Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $638.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZAYO stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.23. 2,362,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,381,995. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.33. Zayo Group has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $34.33. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.21, a P/E/G ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Zayo Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.47.

In related news, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 8,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $274,758.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,568,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $152,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,801.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,089,803 shares of company stock valued at $36,831,348 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

