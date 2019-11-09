Zap (ZAP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,120.00

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. Zap has a market cap of $225,322.00 and approximately $10,120.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zap has traded 30.3% lower against the US dollar. One Zap token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zap alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00043227 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $664.33 or 0.07518013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000402 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00001024 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00015028 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Zap Profile

ZAP is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.