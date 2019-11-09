Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.06 million. Zagg had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Zagg updated its FY19 guidance to $0.75-1.00 EPS.

Shares of ZAGG stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,235. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74. Zagg has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $222.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Zagg from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zagg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zagg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

