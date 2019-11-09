Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.06 million. Zagg had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Zagg updated its FY19 guidance to $0.75-1.00 EPS.

Shares of ZAGG stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,235. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74. Zagg has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $222.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Zagg from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zagg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zagg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Zagg Company Profile

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

Earnings History for Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG)

