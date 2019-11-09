Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZAGG Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes protective clear coverings and accessories for consumer electronic and hand-held devices, worldwide. ZAGG’s flagship brand, the invisibleSHIELD, is a protective, high-tech patented film covering, designed for iPods, laptops, cell phones, digital cameras, PDAs, watch faces, GPS systems, gaming devices and other items. The patent-pending invisibleSHIELD application is the first scratch protection solution of its kind on the market, and has sold over one million units. Currently, ZAGG offers over 2,500 precision pre-cut designs with a lifetime replacement warranty through online channels, resellers, college bookstores, Mac stores and mall kiosks. The company continues to increase its product lines to offer additional electronic accessories to its tech-savvy customer base, as well as an expanded array of invisibleSHIELD products for other industries. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Zagg from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of Zagg stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $8.47. 1,186,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.32 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.36. Zagg has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.74.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.06 million. Zagg had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zagg will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zagg by 3.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zagg in the second quarter valued at about $411,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zagg in the second quarter valued at about $4,112,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zagg by 387.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 87,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Zagg by 56.8% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 41,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

