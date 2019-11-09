Zacks: Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $9.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.45) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Transportadora de Gas del Sur an industry rank of 206 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts recently commented on TGS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

TGS stock opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $230.99 million during the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 39.65% and a return on equity of 52.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 914.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,502,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157,034 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 1,050.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 437,317 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,332,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 51.4% in the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,043,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after acquiring an additional 354,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

