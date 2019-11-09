Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avantor Inc. is a provider of critical products and services primarily to biopharma, healthcare, education & government, advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Avantor Inc. is based in Radnor, United States. “

AVTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Avantor from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on Avantor in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Shares of Avantor stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.36. 8,480,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,345,377. Avantor has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $19.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.39.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avantor will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the third quarter worth about $29,737,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the third quarter worth about $2,699,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the third quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 135.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 414,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 238,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

