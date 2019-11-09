Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered ACM Research from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ACM Research in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ACM Research in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.42. 155,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,128. ACM Research has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.34 million, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of -0.61.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. ACM Research had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 671.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in ACM Research in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ACM Research in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 106.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in ACM Research in the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

