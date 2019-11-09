Zacks Investment Research Lowers Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) to Sell

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Welbilt, Inc. designs, manufactures and supplies food and beverage equipment for foodservice market. It operates primarily in Americas, Europe and Asia. The company brands includes Cleveland(TM), Convotherm(R), Delfield(R), fitkitchen(SM), Frymaster(R), Garland(R), Kolpak(R), Lincoln(TM), Manitowoc Ice(R), Merco(R), Merrychef(R) and Multiplex(R). Welbilt Inc., formerly known as Manitowoc Foodservice Inc., is based in New Port Richey, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

WBT stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,032,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,754. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.53. Welbilt has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.70.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Welbilt had a return on equity of 48.23% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $410.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Welbilt will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Welbilt news, CEO William Johnson bought 13,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.82 per share, with a total value of $200,010.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 78,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,399.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Welbilt during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

