Zacks Investment Research Lowers Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) to Hold

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a newly formed company that is focused primarily on originating, investing in, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will be externally managed and advised by SPT Management, LLC, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group and intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

STWD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.26. 1,166,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,991. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.42. Starwood Property Trust has a 1-year low of $19.16 and a 1-year high of $24.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.57.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $288.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, CFO Rina Paniry sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $312,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,247.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $712,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 305,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,258,861.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 62.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

