Zacks Investment Research Lowers Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Water Resources, Inc. is a water resource management company. It owns and operates regulated water, wastewater and recycled water utilities. Global Water Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

GWRS has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Global Water Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Global Water Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of GWRS stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.30. The stock had a trading volume of 20,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.80 million, a PE ratio of 82.00, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Global Water Resources has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $13.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.16.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.0239 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 193.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global Water Resources in the third quarter worth $106,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Global Water Resources by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,026,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after purchasing an additional 259,107 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Global Water Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in Global Water Resources by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 227,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in Global Water Resources by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 499,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 335,033 shares during the period. 30.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Water Resources (GWRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.