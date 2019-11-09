Zacks Investment Research Lowers Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carriage Services, Inc. is a leading provider of death care services and products in the United States. Carriage provides a complete range of services relating to funerals, burials and cremations, including the use of funeral homes and motor vehicles, the performance of cemetery interment services and the management and maintenance of cemetery grounds. They also sell related products and merchandise including caskets, burial vaults, garments, cemetery interment rights, stone and bronze memorials, as well as other items. “

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CSV. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Carriage Services from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Carriage Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on Carriage Services from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

NYSE:CSV traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.87. 44,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Carriage Services has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $26.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.54.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $66.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.69 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 3.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carriage Services (CSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.