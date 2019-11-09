Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a commercial bank which serves residents and businesses primarily in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, CT. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts; demand and NOW deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial lending products as well as electronic banking and online banking services. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut. “

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

BWFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of BWFG traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,087. Bankwell Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $31.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.06. The company has a market cap of $225.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.39.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is 21.76%.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, Director Todd Lampert sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $58,162.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,268.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Waitz sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $48,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWFG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,785,000 after purchasing an additional 30,090 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 325.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. 53.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bankwell Financial Group (BWFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.