Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company’s product pipeline consists of Flexitouch System(R), the Entré System and the ACTitouch System (R). Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TCMD. BTIG Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Tactile Systems Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tactile Systems Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tactile Systems Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.14.

Shares of TCMD opened at $52.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.01. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $37.40 and a 1 year high of $76.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $49.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.47 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin H. Roche sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $254,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,270.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $107,090.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,146.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,798 shares of company stock worth $2,356,615. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 2,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

