Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) to Hold

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based, full-service commercial bank holding company. The Bank offers a range of lending, depository and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. ConnectOne provides secured and unsecured loans, mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, working capital loans, and real estate construction loans, as well as collection services, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services. The Bank, through its subsidiary, provides financial services, including brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds and financial planning. It also offers various money market services. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc., is based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. “

CNOB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens initiated coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConnectOne Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

CNOB traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.45. The company had a trading volume of 124,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,963. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.02. The company has a market cap of $886.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.97. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $25.47.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.01 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 26.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Frank W. Baier bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.47 per share, with a total value of $214,935.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 21,519 shares of company stock valued at $327,766 in the last quarter. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 21.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 226,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 39,219 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,043,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,608,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,457,000 after purchasing an additional 36,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

