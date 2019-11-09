Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Builders FirstSource is a leading supplier and manufacturer of structural and related building products for residential new construction in the United States. Manufacturing facilities include plants that manufacture roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, aluminum and vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes windows, interior and exterior doors, dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork and other building products. “

BLDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.90.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,612,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,345. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.88. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $24.78.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David E. Rush sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $294,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,353.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,931,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 5,299.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,775 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 235.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,805,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,829 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 8.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,238,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,477,000 after acquiring an additional 828,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 84.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,768,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,822,000 after acquiring an additional 807,400 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

