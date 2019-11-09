Zacks: Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) Given $2.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.70 (Sell) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $2.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Concord Medical Services an industry rank of 219 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Concord Medical Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd.

CCM traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.48. Concord Medical Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $123.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Concord Medical Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Concord Medical Services worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concord Medical Services Company Profile

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, CyberKnife robotic radiosurgery system, proton beam therapy systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

