Zacks: Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) Given $2.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.70 (Sell) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating.
Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $2.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Concord Medical Services an industry rank of 219 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Concord Medical Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Concord Medical Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Concord Medical Services worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Concord Medical Services Company Profile
Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, CyberKnife robotic radiosurgery system, proton beam therapy systems, and diagnostic imaging services.
Recommended Story: Cost of Equity
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concord Medical Services (CCM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Concord Medical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concord Medical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.