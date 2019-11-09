Zacks: Brokerages Expect Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) to Post $5.66 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) will announce earnings per share of $5.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.86 and the lowest is $5.31. Jones Lang LaSalle reported earnings of $5.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year earnings of $12.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.67 to $13.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.24 to $13.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 15.64%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $179.00 price target on Jones Lang LaSalle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.23 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.47.

NYSE:JLL traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,327. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.05. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $119.79 and a 12 month high of $173.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Jones Lang LaSalle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s payout ratio is 7.02%.

Jones Lang LaSalle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 9,100.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 268.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

