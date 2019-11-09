Zacks: Brokerages Expect Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) to post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.33. Golub Capital BDC also reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 43.56% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $42.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

GBDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.53. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $16.21 and a one year high of $19.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 10.9% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 5.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 4.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 15,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 7.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 14,224 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 1.9% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 740,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

