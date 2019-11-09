Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) will report sales of $2.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings. Owens & Minor posted sales of $2.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full year sales of $9.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.90 billion to $9.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.99 billion to $10.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Owens & Minor.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 131.3% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter valued at approximately $603,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 17.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 17,337 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 85.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 21,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 5.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $7.22 on Friday. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $438.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens & Minor (OMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.