Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings. CNO Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CNO Financial Group.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.61.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 9,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $150,075.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,946.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,307,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,851,000 after purchasing an additional 32,085 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 84,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 165,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 186,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 49,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 275,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 108,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNO Financial Group (CNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.