Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.20. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $343.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.40 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 21.46%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AQN. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities began coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC set a $14.30 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.03.

NYSE AQN opened at $13.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average of $12.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.2% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,528,000 after purchasing an additional 70,727 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 28.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,001,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,723,000 after purchasing an additional 219,879 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $4,266,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

