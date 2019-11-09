Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.69 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) to report sales of $3.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Six analysts have made estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $4.15 billion. TechnipFMC posted sales of $3.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year sales of $13.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.14 billion to $13.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $15.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.11 billion to $16.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TechnipFMC.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut TechnipFMC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 target price on TechnipFMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $27.40 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,862,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,085,906,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,800,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $747,087,000 after acquiring an additional 180,186 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,117,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847,007 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,070,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $235,292,000 after acquiring an additional 821,127 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,828,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $20.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,872,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939,974. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.85. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $28.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechnipFMC (FTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.