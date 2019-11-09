Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.05. Goosehead Insurance reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Goosehead Insurance.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.57 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 5.69%. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GSHD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on Goosehead Insurance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $42.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,866. The company has a market capitalization of $645.87 million, a P/E ratio of 214.80, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.32. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $51.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.97.

In other news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 1,679 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $85,931.22. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 149,564 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $6,387,878.44. Insiders sold 410,800 shares of company stock valued at $29,916,999 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $573,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $425,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $17,953,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.