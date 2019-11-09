Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $243.40 Million

Brokerages expect Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) to post $243.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cantel Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $247.70 million and the lowest is $239.10 million. Cantel Medical reported sales of $225.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cantel Medical will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cantel Medical.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $239.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.60 million.

Shares of NYSE:CMD opened at $72.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cantel Medical has a 12-month low of $63.47 and a 12-month high of $93.87. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

