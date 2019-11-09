Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $243.40 Million

Brokerages expect Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) to post $243.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cantel Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $247.70 million and the lowest is $239.10 million. Cantel Medical reported sales of $225.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Cantel Medical will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cantel Medical.
Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $239.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.60 million.
Cantel Medical Company Profile
Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.
Read More: What is basic economics?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cantel Medical (CMD)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Cantel Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantel Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.