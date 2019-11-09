Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will announce $1.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.77 billion and the highest is $1.85 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton reported sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year sales of $7.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.25 billion to $7.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.75 billion to $8.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 57.89% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAH. ValuEngine lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

BAH traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,359,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,747. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $43.24 and a twelve month high of $78.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 143.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 56.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.5% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 352,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,327,000 after acquiring an additional 18,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 202.0% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 50,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 33,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

