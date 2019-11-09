Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Yum China were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Angela Ai sold 13,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $602,960.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,629.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $43.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $31.35 and a 52-week high of $48.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.84.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Yum China in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.60 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum China currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

