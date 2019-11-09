YPF (NYSE:YPF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of YPF (NYSE:YPF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YPF from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of YPF in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised YPF from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get YPF alerts:

NYSE:YPF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,383,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12. YPF has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $18.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.46.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.13). YPF had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Equities research analysts predict that YPF will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YPF. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of YPF by 213.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,725,347 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $213,519,000 after buying an additional 7,982,897 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of YPF by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,082,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $19,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,055 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,605,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of YPF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,380,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YPF by 5,941.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 622,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 611,930 shares during the last quarter. 27.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About YPF

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.