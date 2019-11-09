Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Trading Up 0.8%

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)’s share price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.13 and last traded at $19.97, approximately 6,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 8,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YARIY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.92.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

