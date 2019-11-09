Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.55% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of naxitamab and omburtamab which are in clinical stage. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEW YORK, USA. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on YMAB. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

YMAB stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.68. The stock had a trading volume of 124,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,802. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $126,600.00. Also, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 168,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $4,638,487.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 355,260 shares of company stock worth $9,615,535. 38.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

