Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,193 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wright Medical Group were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wright Medical Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 839,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,021,000 after acquiring an additional 33,229 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Wright Medical Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wright Medical Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 747,863 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,302,000 after acquiring an additional 27,305 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wright Medical Group by 24.4% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in Wright Medical Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 380,493 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,346,000 after acquiring an additional 25,265 shares during the period.

Get Wright Medical Group alerts:

In other news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.87 per share, with a total value of $313,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Palmisano bought 46,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $997,929.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 94,654 shares of company stock worth $2,021,859 and have sold 3,357 shares worth $70,822. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WMGI shares. Bank of America downgraded Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Wright Medical Group from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Wright Medical Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wright Medical Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.09.

WMGI opened at $29.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average is $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 326.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Wright Medical Group NV has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $32.86.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $229.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.04 million. Wright Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wright Medical Group NV will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Wright Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.