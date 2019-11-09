Wrapped Bitcoin Trading Down 5.5% This Week (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for about $8,823.11 or 1.00033519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $5.08 million and approximately $62,223.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00044606 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00089862 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001253 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00080979 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000728 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000350 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001610 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 576 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.